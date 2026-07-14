Current heat wave has been driven by a powerful African anticyclone which is bringing hot air directly over Mediterranean region

Italy expands heat alerts as third heat wave of summer grips country Current heat wave has been driven by a powerful African anticyclone which is bringing hot air directly over Mediterranean region

Italy is experiencing its third heat wave of the summer, with health warnings increasing as extreme temperatures continue to affect cities across the country.

A red health risk alert is in place for Florence and Perugia until Wednesday, meaning the heat poses a danger to the health of the general population, not only vulnerable groups, according to a report by the state news agency ANSA.

From July 15, Bologna, Brescia, Frosinone, Rome and Turin will also move to the highest alert level.

The latest heat wave bulletin from Italy’s Ministry of Health has also placed nine cities under orange alerts for Wednesday.

Cagliari, Campobasso, Latina, Milan, Pescara, Rieti, Trieste, Verona and Viterbo are expected to experience weather conditions that could have negative effects on health, particularly among the most vulnerable.

Italy’s heat alert system includes four levels. Green indicates no alert, while yellow represents a pre-alert phase.

Orange alerts warn that temperatures and weather conditions may create health risks, especially for elderly people and those with existing illnesses.

A red alert indicates that extreme heat could affect the entire population.

Efforts are also continuing to extinguish several wildfires that broke out Sunday near the western city of Palermo and the eastern cities of Catania and Syracuse on the southern Italian island of Sicily.

Some homes located close to the fires on the outskirts of Catania and Syracuse were evacuated as a precaution.

A large number of firefighters and forestry workers are battling the flames on the ground using fire engines, while firefighting aircraft and helicopters are also taking part in the efforts from the air.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out around midday in a wooded and scrubland area near the Solfatara, an ancient crater located between the city of Naples and Pozzuoli district.

The current heat wave has been driven by a powerful African anticyclone which is bringing hot air directly over the Mediterranean region.

The high-pressure system, combined with the wider effects of human-driven climate change, has contributed to more frequent and intense heat waves across southern Europe.

Italy has recorded at least seven heat-related deaths this summer as the country faces prolonged periods of extreme heat.

