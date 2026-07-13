4 explosions heard in Bandar Abbas, 4 missiles hit around Konarak, according to Iranian media

New explosions heard in southern Iran as tensions escalate with US 4 explosions heard in Bandar Abbas, 4 missiles hit around Konarak, according to Iranian media

Iranian media reported new explosions in the southeastern city of Konarak and Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on Monday evening.

Four explosions were heard in eastern Bandar Abbas, the state news agency IRNA said.

No details were given about the cause of the blasts.

IRNA also said four missiles struck the area around Konarak, with the sounds of explosions heard as far as Chabahar and Dashtiari.

Tensions escalated between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Washington would likely take control of operations in the Strait of Hormuz and expected other countries to pay Washington for protecting the strategic waterway.

Iran’s military, for its part, vowed that it will not allow the US to "interfere" in the strait's management.