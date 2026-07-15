US president says strikes will continue 'until I say it's enough,' adds he believes Iran has 'no choice' but to make a deal

Trump says US to hit Iran's power plants, bridges next week unless Tehran returns to talks US president says strikes will continue 'until I say it's enough,' adds he believes Iran has 'no choice' but to make a deal

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that strikes against Iran will continue and intensify in the coming days, warning that the United States will begin targeting the country's power plants and bridges next week unless Tehran returns to the negotiating table.

"We're hitting them very, very hard. We're hitting every single thing that they have along the shore, along the waterfront...They’ll continue until I say it's enough," Trump said during an interview with Fox News.

Asked if he is considering hitting energy targets, he responded: "I'll save the energy targets for last, but ultimately we'll hit energy targets."

"We're going to hit them very hard tonight. We're going to hit them very hard tomorrow night. We're going to hit them very hard the night after. And then next week, it gets really bad for them, because next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges. We're going to knock out all their power plants. We're going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate," he added.

Trump said he believes Iran has "no choice" but to make a deal, adding that US representatives were in contact with Iranian officials as recently as an hour before the interview.

"They want to make a deal...You better make a deal. You're not going to have anybody left," he said.

Trump said the US wants to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, adding: "I was going to charge a fee, but instead, they (Gulf states) would rather spend a lot of money in the United States, which frankly is better, because I don't like the idea of a fee. It's got to remain free because otherwise, others will do the same thing."

"The only way you can negotiate with these people is through strength, and the only strength is military strength — and that's what we've done," he added.

"Two days ago, we had a deal, and then they broke it at the last moment," he said.

The comments came after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday that American forces launched another round of strikes against Iran to "continue degrading Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz."

CENTCOM later announced that the US had resumed its naval blockade of Iran, saying more than 20 US Navy warships and hundreds of military aircraft were operating across the Middle East.

Tensions have escalated between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tuesday that it destroyed a number of US weapons and drones in attacks in Bahrain and Kuwait.