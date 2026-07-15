Iranian army says attack targeted F-18 fighter jet positions and other US military facilities at Azraq Air Base

Iran says it launched 7th wave of drone strikes on US base in Jordan Iranian army says attack targeted F-18 fighter jet positions and other US military facilities at Azraq Air Base

Iran said early Wednesday that it launched a seventh wave of drone strikes on a US military base in Jordan.

In a statement carried by Tasnim News Agency, the Iranian army said the attack targeted F-18 fighter jet positions, accommodation buildings and a large equipment hangar used by US forces at Azraq Air Base.

The army said the operation was part of its continuing campaign against US military bases and facilities in the region.

It said the latest strike followed six previous rounds of drone attacks launched in response to US violations of the ceasefire and attacks on Iranian territory.

The army vowed to continue the operations, saying any attack on Iran’s land, waters or airspace would draw a response.

The announcement came as Iranian media reported fresh explosions in at least seven locations across the country amid an escalating military confrontation with the US.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced another round of strikes on Iran, saying they were aimed at degrading capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM also said US forces resumed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and coastal areas as of 4 p.m. ET (2000GMT).

Tensions have escalated between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

