US will end Operation Inherent Resolve mission operating from Iraq by Sept. 30, Defense Department says

Pentagon chief, Iraqi prime minister discuss end of US combat mission, future defense ties US will end Operation Inherent Resolve mission operating from Iraq by Sept. 30, Defense Department says

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth met Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at the Pentagon on Tuesday to discuss the future of US-Iraq security cooperation and the planned conclusion of the US-led military mission against ISIS (Daesh) in Iraq.

The meeting followed talks between President Donald Trump and al-Zaidi at the White House, where the two leaders discussed broader US-Iraq relations.

According to a statement by Pentagon, Hegseth reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to implementing a September 2024 joint agreement outlining the timeline for ending the military mission of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in Iraq.

Under that plan, the US will end Operation Inherent Resolve mission operating from Iraq by Sept. 30.

"The United States, Iraq, and Coalition partners have achieved tremendous success in defeating ISIS and now the Iraqi Security Forces, including the Peshmerga and other Iraqi Kurdistan Region security forces, will lead the fight against terrorists in Iraq," the statement said.

Hegseth also emphasized that a normal bilateral defense relationship depends on a stable security environment "free from terrorist coercion."

The secretary cited more than 600 attacks on US citizens and facilities in Iraq by Iran-aligned terrorist militias between February and April, and welcomed what the Iraq-led effort to disarm those groups and strengthen state control over all armed actors.

Hegseth and al-Zaidi discussed expanding cooperation between the two countries, including potential commercial and defense partnerships, saying a "sovereign, stable and strong Iraq" would create opportunities for deeper bilateral ties.

In the meeting with Trump, al-Zaidi said his government will not allow any Iraqi faction to carry weapons after Sept. 30.