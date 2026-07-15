Fire contained after alleged Iranian attack targets site in Kuwait No injuries reported as authorities withhold details on targeted site

Firefighters contained a blaze early Wednesday at a site in Kuwait after an alleged Iranian attack, with no injuries reported, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

KUNA quoted Mohammed Al-Gharib, director of the Public Relations Department of the Kuwait Fire Force, as saying that six firefighting teams supported by army and National Guard fire crews brought the fire under control.

He said the site had been targeted in an Iranian attack.

KUNA did not disclose the nature of the site or specify where in the country it was located.

The development came hours after the Iranian army said it had carried out a seventh wave of drone attacks against US military facilities in the region, claiming to have targeted Al Azraq Air Base in Jordan.

The incident unfolded amid a fresh round of US strikes on Iran followed by the resumption of a naval blockade on vessels transiting to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

Tensions have escalated between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

