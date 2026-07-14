Strikes intended to impose 'heavy cost' on Iranian military forces, reduce their operational capabilities, says US Central Command

US launches 3rd consecutive night of strikes against Iran: CENTCOM Strikes intended to impose 'heavy cost' on Iranian military forces, reduce their operational capabilities, says US Central Command

The US launched a third consecutive night of military strikes against Iran on Monday, said the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).

"At 4:45 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command began launching the third consecutive night of strikes against Iran, at the Commander in Chief's direction," CENTCOM said on the US social media platform X.

The command said the strikes are intended to impose a "heavy cost" on Iranian military forces and reduce their operational capabilities.

The strikes came after US President Donald Trump said the United States would launch additional strikes against Iran over the next two days, saying Tehran "has nothing" to stop the attacks.

"We're going to hit them very hard tonight, and we're going to hit them hard tomorrow. And there's not a damn thing they can do about it," Trump said Monday in a radio interview with political commentator and talk show host Hugh Hewitt.

Trump also formally notified Congress last week that US forces had resumed military operations against Iran, according to a letter cited by several US media outlets Monday.

In a July 10 letter to congressional leaders, the White House said US military operations against Iran began on July 7 after Iran allegedly attacked multiple commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz on July 6-7, despite commitments it had made under a June 17 memorandum of understanding.

