2 blazes burn around 90 hectares in Var region as firefighters battle flames fueled by strong winds and dry conditions

Wildfires force evacuations in southern France 2 blazes burn around 90 hectares in Var region as firefighters battle flames fueled by strong winds and dry conditions

Two wildfires broke out in France's southern Var department on Sunday, burning around 90 hectares (222 acres) and forcing evacuations, local authorities said.

A rapidly spreading blaze first burned around 30 hectares in Taradeau before spreading to the neighboring commune of Les Arcs, where another 60 hectares were scorched, the Var Prefecture said on the US social media company X.

The prefecture said strong winds and drought-stricken vegetation were fueling the rapid spread of the fire.

Authorities evacuated several hamlets, while the mayor of Les Arcs ordered residents to leave the Chateau Saint-Pierre, Font du Loup and Plateau des Aires neighborhoods.

Var Prefect Simon Babre activated the departmental operations center, while an operational command post was established in Les Arcs. Municipal emergency response plans were also activated in both communes.

Around 220 firefighters and about 100 vehicles were deployed, supported by two Canadair firefighting aircraft, three water-bombing helicopters and a Dash firefighting aircraft.

Separately, another wildfire broke out at the Chateau Vert wine estate near Avenue Clemenceau in La Londe-les-Maures, burning around 5,000 square meters (1.2 acres).

Around 60 firefighters and 20 vehicles, backed by aerial resources, were deployed to contain the blaze. Water-bombing helicopters carried out two drops over the area.