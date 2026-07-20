Droupadi Murmu’s historic trip marks 1st visit to Moldova by Indian president since 1992

Indian, Moldovan presidents hold talks in Chisinau to strengthen ties Droupadi Murmu’s historic trip marks 1st visit to Moldova by Indian president since 1992

Moldovan President Maia Sandu held talks with Indian President Droupadi Murmu in Chisinau on Monday, with the two leaders agreeing to deepen bilateral cooperation, state-run Moldpres reported.

Murmu’s visit marked the first by an Indian head of state to Moldova since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992.

Speaking at a joint news conference, Sandu said Moldova and India would soon sign a new cooperation agreement on higher education to strengthen academic ties between the two countries, noting that around 1,400 Indian students are studying at Moldovan universities.

She said Moldova seeks to expand cooperation with India in trade, investment, energy, healthcare, information technology and education.

For her part, Murmu described education and capacity building as among the strongest pillars of bilateral relations.

She announced that India would double the number of training opportunities and scholarships available to Moldovan professionals.

The leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and cyber diplomacy.

Bilateral ties have gained momentum in recent years, with political consultations resuming in New Delhi in October 2024 after a 21-year hiatus.

Moldova opened its embassy in New Delhi in December 2024, while India opened its market to Moldovan apples in February 2025.