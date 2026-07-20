Recep Tayyip Erdogan extends his greetings and 'warm regards to the friendly people of Spain’

Turkish president congratulates Spain’s national team on securing FIFA World Cup championship Recep Tayyip Erdogan extends his greetings and 'warm regards to the friendly people of Spain’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Spain’s national football team Monday after they won the World Cup championship.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate the Spanish National Team on winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and I extend my greetings and warm regards, on behalf of my country and my nation, to the friendly people of Spain," Erdogan said in a post shared on the Türkiye-based social media platform NSosyal.

Spain dethroned incumbent champions Argentina 1-0 in extra time Sunday to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium in the US.

A late goal by Ferran Torres gave Spain its second title, 16 years after Andres Iniesta did the same in 2010.

