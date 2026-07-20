Japanese vaccine becomes 1st vaccine approved by India to fight dengue South Asian nation recorded 121,824 cases and 131 deaths last year

India has approved a dengue vaccine developed by Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical, according to a statement from the company Monday.

The approval of QDENGA marks the first dengue vaccine approved in India for use in individuals aged 4 to 60 years.

“We are proud to share our dengue vaccine has been approved by India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) -- marking the first dengue vaccine approval in India,” Takeda said in a statement.

It said the milestone comes at a “critical moment,” as reported dengue cases “continue to increase globally, and transmission patterns become increasingly unpredictable.”

“As one of the world’s largest dengue-endemic countries, India carries a significant weight of the global dengue burden. This approval represents an important step forward in helping strengthen dengue prevention efforts for communities most impacted by the disease,” the company said.

India records a large number of dengue cases every year. Official records show that the South Asian nation recorded 121,824 cases and 131 deaths last year.

Dengue, caused by four related viruses and spread by Aedes mosquitoes, can cause fever, severe pain, and in some cases death.