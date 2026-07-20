Trump says no tension with Spain's Sanchez following World Cup win US president previously ordered total trade cutoff with Madrid over NATO spending, military base disputes

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he maintains no tension with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, despite having recently ordered a complete halt to trade with the European nation.

"I have no tension with him. I have no tension with anybody," Trump told reporters following Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final.

The US president noted that he congratulated Spanish officials on their "great team," describing the final match as an "exciting" and "great event." He dismissed suggestions that he was saddened by Argentina's loss, asserting that "Spain played better," though "it was a very close match."

The conciliatory remarks mark a significant shift in rhetoric. Earlier this month, Trump labeled Spain a "wasted cause" and a "terrible partner in NATO" for refusing to allow American forces access to Spanish bases during the conflict with Iran and Madrid's refusal to commit to a 5% defense spending target.

"I don’t want anything to do with Spain. Cut off all trade with Spain, please, including visits,” he said at a news conference at the NATO summit in Ankara, Türkiye. “Don’t even talk to them. They’re hopeless, bad people,” the president said.