Palestinian cities see celebrations of Spain’s World Cup title, with hundreds marching through streets carrying Spanish flag

Palestinians celebrate Spain’s World Cup triumph in a show of gratitude Palestinian cities see celebrations of Spain’s World Cup title, with hundreds marching through streets carrying Spanish flag

Palestinians erupted in cheers after Spain’s win of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after beating Argentina in the final, hailing Madrid’s support for their cause against Israeli assaults.

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in cafes across different areas of the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, where large screens were set up to watch the match in an atmosphere of excitement.

With electricity cut off and individual viewing nearly impossible inside what remains of homes and tents in Gaza, many Palestinians found in these gatherings a chance to watch the match together. By the final whistle, the screenings had turned into spontaneous celebrations.

Spain collected the trophy from US President Donald Trump after beating the Lionel Messi-led Argentina 1-0 after extra time to claim its second World Cup title.

In a message to Spain’s King Felipe VI, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas described the win as a “major global sporting achievement” that came as a result of effort and perseverance. He also sent a similar cable of congratulations to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Hamas also congratulated Spain on its World Cup victory.

“We congratulate Spain on its deserved World Cup win, and we congratulate Palestine and its supporters on their joy,” Hamas official Basem Naim said in remarks carried by Palestinian media.

Spain has shown strong official and public support for the Palestinian people and their rights, particularly the right to establish an independent state in line with relevant UN resolutions.

In Argentina, positions on Palestine remain divided. President Javier Milei has expressed absolute support for Israel, while a broad segment of the Argentine public continues to show strong solidarity with the Palestinian people and their rights.

In 1948, Israel was established on lands occupied by armed Zionist groups that carried out massacres and displaced at least 750,000 Palestinians. Israel later occupied the rest of the Palestinian territories and continues to refuse withdrawal and the establishment of a Palestinian state as stipulated in UN resolutions.

Jubilant Gazans

On social media, activists shared videos showing Palestinians celebrating Spain’s victory.

The Spanish flag appeared prominently in some scenes, while young men and children were seen clapping, cheering and chanting for Spain.

“Gaza celebrates Spain’s victory because positions remain in memory, and hearts side with those who stood with Gaza,” wrote Umm Yousef on the US social media company X, alongside a video showing celebrations in the enclave.

The scenes of celebration in Gaza drew attention across the Arab world, with many saying the joy was not only about football.

“From the rubble of destruction, and from the depth of the pain of genocide, Gaza celebrates Spain’s World Cup 2026 victory,” Shaaban Ahmed Al-Ajili from Oman wrote on X.

“Gaza does not forget those who stand with it,” he added, posting a video showing Palestinians celebrating Spain’s title.

The celebrations reflected rare moments of collective joy in Gaza, with videos showing children, who have paid a heavy price during Israel’s genocide since October 2023, embracing each other in celebration of Spain’s win.

Spain has been critical of Israel’s deadly war in Gaza, which has killed more than 73,000 people and injured over 173,000 others since October 2023.

Popular celebrations

Palestinian cities, including Bethlehem, Hebron and Nablus in the occupied West Bank, witnessed celebrations in which hundreds of Palestinians marched through the streets carrying Spanish and Palestinian flags.

Spain’s political position was strongly present in the Palestinian reaction, as activists and artists recalled Madrid’s support for Palestinians, its recognition of the State of Palestine and its repeated criticism of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.

Palestinian cartoonist Alaa Al-Laqta reflected this connection in an artwork showing the World Cup trophy topped with images of four Spanish players, including Lamine Yamal, raising the Palestinian flag.

The drawing, posted on Facebook, referred to Spain’s pro-Palestinian positions and to Yamal raising the Palestinian flag on a previous occasion.

Yamal raised the Palestinian flag on May 11 while he and other Barcelona players were on an open-top bus touring the Catalan city before huge crowds to celebrate winning the Spanish La Liga title.

Palestinian cartoonist Mohammad Saba'aneh also posted a drawing on Facebook showing Yamal raising the Palestinian flag as it transforms into a hand carrying the Spanish flag, symbolizing mutual solidarity.

Messages of gratitude

Palestinian journalist Alaa Rimawi wrote that the World Cup final had turned in Israel into a confrontation with political dimensions.

“The defeat Israelis wanted: Why did Spain become the opponent in the World Cup final?” Rimawi wrote.

He said Israeli media outlets and officials had expressed hope that Spain would lose because of Madrid’s criticism of the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

He also noted that an Israeli rabbi said he had “prayed for Spain’s defeat,” arguing that Spain still carries meanings of historical persecution in Jewish memory.

Palestinian academic Nidal Amro wrote on social media: “When the intensity of joy meets submissive sorrow in one moment... Congratulations Spain... Congratulations Palestine.”

The Palestinian celebration coincided with continued Spanish support for Palestine. On April 30, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called on the European Union to immediately suspend its association agreement with Israel.

In January, Spain also pledged to increase its development support for Palestine to €75 million over the next two years and said it would work to mobilize international support for the Emergency Coalition for Financial Sustainability of the Palestinian Government.

In May 2024, Spain officially recognized the State of Palestine, a move that angered Tel Aviv. The crisis escalated in 2025 after Madrid imposed measures against Israel, including a ban on arms exports, restrictions on military shipments passing through Spanish territory, limits on dealings with settlements and the recall of its ambassador from Israel.

​​​​​​​“From Palestine to Spain... We support those who stood with us, backed us and raised our flag high,” Palestinian businessman Bashar Masri wrote.