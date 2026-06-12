Court heard damage at Elbit Systems UK site was 'not trivial or minor,' judge says

UK judge links Elbit Systems protest convictions to ‘terrorism connection’ in landmark ruling Court heard damage at Elbit Systems UK site was 'not trivial or minor,' judge says

A group of Palestine Action activists convicted over a raid on an Elbit Systems UK site will be sentenced on the basis that their offenses have a “terrorism connection,” a judge has said.

Justice Johnson said that the damage caused during the raid on the Israeli arms manufacturer’s British facility was “not trivial or minor” and was carried out with the aim of either stopping Elbit from operating or “causing the government to prevent it operating.”

The judge has just announced the ruling in the courtroom ahead of handing down his sentence.

Activists' raid will carry a sentence based on "terrorist connection," the judge says.

The ruling follows the conviction of Leona Kamio, Samuel Corner, Fatema Rajwani, and Charlotte Head for criminal damage in connection with an incident at an Elbit Systems UK plant near Bristol on Aug. 6, 2024.

Elbit Systems, Israel's largest military manufacturer, operates several offices and production facilities in Britain and elsewhere. The company produces communication systems, surveillance technologies, and unmanned aerial and ground vehicles.

Justice Johnson said the determination was based on findings that the defendants caused “serious property damage” with the intention of influencing the UK government and “intimidating a section of the public."

He further said the defendants acted “for the purpose of advancing a political and/or ideological cause.”

The decision marks the first time in UK legal history that protesters convicted of criminal damage have faced a sentencing enhancement described as having a “terrorism connection," according to the court proceedings.