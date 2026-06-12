'Judge has been appalling throughout this trial. He is a reason my daughter is in prison for 18 months, because he kept refusing mailed applications,' Clare Hinchcliffe tells Anadolu

'They weren’t allowed to say genocide': Mother condemns Filton 4 trial outside UK court 'Judge has been appalling throughout this trial. He is a reason my daughter is in prison for 18 months, because he kept refusing mailed applications,' Clare Hinchcliffe tells Anadolu

Clare Hinchcliffe, the mother of jailed activist Zoe Rogers, said outside Woolwich Crown Court on Friday that she believed her daughter and others involved in the Filton 4 case were being punished as part of a wider political crackdown on direct action against Israeli arms companies.

Speaking as four activists face a sentence over a 2024 raid on an Elbit Systems UK factory in Bristol, Hinchcliffe said she believed the case marked a turning point in the use of counter-terrorism legislation in protest cases.

She argued that the defendants had been prevented from fully explaining their motives in court and that key political context had been excluded from the jury.

"This has been an absolutely historical case, and we are right now reaching a climax," she told Anadolu, adding the court process had restricted what could be said in defense of the activists’ actions.

"They weren't allowed to say genocide, ethnic cleansing, the history of Palestine and Israel. They weren't allowed to say what the weapons did," she noted.

Elbit Systems, Israel's largest military manufacturer, operates several offices and production facilities in Britain and elsewhere. The company produces communication systems, surveillance technologies, and unmanned aerial and ground vehicles.

Hinchcliffe also criticized the judge presiding over the case and said she believed the legal process had been unfair.

"He has been appalling throughout this trial. He has; he's a reason my daughter is in prison for 18 months because he kept refusing mailed applications. 18 months is three times the legal limit to be in prison before a trial..."

Zoe Rogers is a pro-Palestine activist linked to Palestine Action and the Filton 4 case involving a 2024 raid on an Elbit Systems UK site near Bristol. According to her mother, she previously spent 18 months in prison in connection with related protest activity. She was later cleared of the criminal damage charges in the trial.

Outside the court, hundreds of supporters gathered in solidarity with the defendants, whom campaigners refer to as the Filton 4. Around 200 people staged a sit-in protest, while others held placards reading “Saving lives is not terrorism … I support Palestine Action.”

Seventy-two people were arrested and held in custody by the Metropolitan Police after being detained for expressing support for Palestine Action, which remains a proscribed organization despite a High Court ruling earlier this year that found the ban unlawful.

A demonstrator, Ivan, who described himself as an artist and philosopher, said he attended out of concern about what he saw as a breakdown in moral judgment in the case.

Another supporter, Danielle, said she was present in solidarity with the defendants and described them as “heroes,” arguing that direct action had a role in political change.

She added that she believed the prosecution reflected a broader effort to escalate criminal allegations against protest-related damage. "What we've seen is a whole lot of corruption, and this judge has taken it upon himself to slam a terrorism charge on criminal damage charges."

The sentencing of the four activists, referred to by supporters as part of the “Filton 4,” is expected to have wider implications for how protest actions targeting defense contractors are treated in the courts, with campaigners warning that the use of counter-terrorism powers in the case could set a significant legal precedent.