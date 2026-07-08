Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets Emmanuel Macron at presidential complex on sidelines of NATO summit in Turkish capital

Turkish, French presidents hold closed-door talks in Ankara Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets Emmanuel Macron at presidential complex on sidelines of NATO summit in Turkish capital

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in the capital Ankara.

The closed-door meeting at the presidential complex came on the margins of a two-day NATO summit hosted by Türkiye.

The summit in Ankara brought together leaders of the 32-member alliance as well as key partners to discuss Europe’s defense capacity, the alliance’s defense spending targets, military modernization, and continued support for Ukraine.

The Ankara meeting marks the second NATO summit hosted by Türkiye, following the 2004 Istanbul summit. The gathering also provides a platform for bilateral meetings between Türkiye and allied countries on political, security, and economic cooperation.

Türkiye – a member of NATO for nearly 75 years – joined the alliance in 1952.