Lithuania does not face a problem in meeting defense spending targets, Darius Jauniskis tells Anadolu when asked about defense spending among NATO allies

Lithuania’s NATO envoy says Baltics pessimistic about prospects of talks with Moscow Lithuania does not face a problem in meeting defense spending targets, Darius Jauniskis tells Anadolu when asked about defense spending among NATO allies

Lithuania’s permanent representative to NATO, Darius Jauniskis, said Baltic countries remain pessimistic about the possibility of meaningful talks with Moscow, citing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stance on Ukraine.

“Let me say, we in the Baltics, actually, we are pretty much pessimistic about the ability to talk to Moscow,” Jauniskis told Anadolu in an interview in Ankara.

He said Putin’s behavior and position suggest that he is not prepared to back down on Ukraine or other issues.

“We see Putin’s behavior and his stance, because he doesn’t look like he will ever give up on Ukraine or on other issues,” he said.

Jauniskis said he still believes in diplomacy, but added that any progress depends on the Kremlin’s willingness to engage. “Everything depends on the Kremlin.”

He said talks would be possible if Moscow showed readiness, but added that the current obstacle is Putin.

Jauniskis said diplomatic efforts should continue despite the lack of visible progress.

“We need to push it, because I believe that diplomacy will prevail someday. Nevertheless, I don’t see that now,” he said.

Asked about defense spending among NATO allies, Jauniskis said Lithuania does not face a problem in meeting defense spending targets.

Many NATO allies have agreed to spend 5% of gross domestic product on defense and security, shifting the challenge from commitment to implementation.

“Lithuania, we don’t have a problem with spending on the military,” he said. “We have 5.4% of our GDP spent on defense.”

Jauniskis said Lithuania could only encourage other allies to follow its lead.

“There is no question for Lithuania,” he said. “We know what the threat is and we know where to spend our money.”