UK Foreign Ministry staff members continue strike over planned job cuts

Staff at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) continued strike action on Wednesday over plans to cut up to 2,000 jobs, their union said.



Members of the Public and Commercial Services Union were taking part in the first strike by the department’s staff since 2011.



The walkout will continue throughout the week, with additional strike days planned for Aug. 12 and Aug. 26, 2026, according to the union.



The dispute centers on the FCDO2030 restructuring plan, which could reduce the department’s workforce by 15% to 25%, the union said.



The union warned that losing experienced staff could weaken the UK’s response to international challenges, including the continuing crisis in the Middle East.



It called on Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband to intervene and help resolve the dispute.



The union said the government should guarantee there would be no compulsory redundancies and hold further discussions with staff.



“Strike action is always a last resort, but FCDO management has left our members with no choice,” union General Secretary Fran Heathcote said in a statement.



“It is unacceptable that a government department is pushing ahead with a major restructure,” Heathcote said.



The union said workers have not received assurances that they would not be forced out of their jobs.



“Our members deserve transparency, fairness and respect,” Heathcote said. Instead, he added, they have been met with “uncertainty and a refusal to provide the information needed to properly scrutinize these plans.”



It said the department could end the dispute by ruling out compulsory redundancies and engaging with staff.

