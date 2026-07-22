Company says gasoline is capped at $2.31 per liter and diesel at $2.61 per liter

TotalEnergies restores nationwide fuel price cap in mainland France Company says gasoline is capped at $2.31 per liter and diesel at $2.61 per liter

French energy company TotalEnergies on Wednesday announced that it is reinstating a nationwide fuel price cap at its service stations in mainland France, as oil prices rose amid renewed Middle East conflict.

In a statement, the company said gasoline would be capped at €1.99 ($2.31) per liter, while diesel would be capped at €2.25 ($2.61) per liter.

Since July 1, the gasoline price cap had applied only at around 1,200 TotalEnergies service stations in rural areas, according to the company.

TotalEnergies also said it would renew its special fuel-price operation during major summer holiday travel weekends on French motorways.

Under the operation, both gasoline and diesel will be capped at €1.99 per liter, as the company previously announced on June 30.

Regional tensions have escalated after the US intensified attacks on Iran since last week, while Tehran has responded with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several countries across the region.

The exchange of fire has continued despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed by the US and Iran in June to end the war that began in February and pave the way for a lasting peace agreement.