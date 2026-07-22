Greece braces for peak of heat wave as temperatures near 43C Authorities impose emergency measures as extreme heat raises wildfire risk

Greece remained on high alert Wednesday as the country faced the peak of an intense heat wave, with temperatures forecast to reach up to 43C (109.4F) in some areas, according to public broadcaster ERT.

The National Meteorological Service warned that the combination of extreme heat, strong winds and dry conditions had significantly increased the risk of wildfires.

Authorities introduced emergency measures, including restrictions on outdoor work in the hardest-hit regions, while health and emergency services were placed on high alert to respond to heat-related incidents.

Civil Protection classified parts of the country under its highest wildfire alert level, with officials urging the public to avoid activities that could spark fires.

Weather forecasters said temperatures are expected to begin easing from Thursday as cooler air moves into the country, although strong winds could keep wildfire conditions dangerous.

Rain and thunderstorms are also forecast in parts of northern Greece later Wednesday, with broader weather changes expected to continue into Friday.