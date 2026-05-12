Authorities say risk to general public remains low as Swedish passenger stays in home isolation

Swedish authorities downplay pandemic fears linked to hantavirus outbreak Authorities say risk to general public remains low as Swedish passenger stays in home isolation

Swedish authorities said Tuesday that the hantavirus outbreak linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship does not pose a risk of a new pandemic, according to Swedish broadcaster SVT.

“The World Health Organization and the European Commission have assessed that there is a very low risk of infection spreading to the general public. We share that assessment,” acting state epidemiologist Erik Sturegard said at a press conference.

Three passengers aboard the MV Hondius have died from the Andes strain of hantavirus, which affects the lungs and can be transmitted between people, although authorities said it is not considered highly contagious.

Sturegard said the disease can have a mortality rate of up to 30%.

A Swedish passenger who was on board the ship is being monitored by regional infectious disease authorities and remains isolated at home despite showing no symptoms, according to the Public Health Agency.

Authorities said the incubation period can last up to two months.

Social Affairs Minister Jakob Forssmed said the government was prepared to act quickly if necessary, while Public Health Agency Director-General Olivia Wigzell said international coordination was underway in response to the outbreak.