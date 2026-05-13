Netherlands still imports Russian LNG despite EU push to cut reliance Russia supplied 12% of Dutch LNG imports in 1st quarter, data shows

The Netherlands continued to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia in the first quarter of this year, accounting for 12% of total imports, despite EU efforts to reduce dependence on Russian energy, according to figures from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), reported by NOS News on Wednesday.

“That is really much more than I had expected,” Energy expert Jilles van den Beukel told NOS News.

The Netherlands is among five EU countries that still imported Russian LNG during the period, alongside Spain, France, Belgium, and Portugal.

The data comes as the EU continues plans to phase out Russian LNG imports in the coming years following the war in Ukraine.

Some 44 LNG tankers from the US and six from Russia reportedly arrived at the Port of Rotterdam in the first three months of the year, with the final destination of some shipments within Europe remaining unclear.

The EU has decided to ban Russian LNG imports from early 2027, with restrictions on pipeline gas expected to follow in the autumn of 2026.

New gas supply contracts with Russia are already prohibited, although long-term agreements remain in place.

According to IEEFA, LNG has become an increasingly significant part of Europe’s energy security structure, with the US emerging as a major supplier.

Dutch state-owned Energie Beheer Nederland has allocated €20 billion (nearly $21.6 billion) to support gas storage replenishment efforts as commercial actors remain cautious.

On April 23, the EU formally adopted its 20th sanctions package against Russia, marking the largest set of individual listings in two years with 120 new designations targeting the energy sector, military-industrial complex, and financial services, including cryptocurrencies.

The 27-member bloc also imposed transaction bans on 20 Russian banks, prohibited services for Russian LNG tankers and icebreakers, and sanctioned 46 more "shadow fleet" vessels, bringing the total to 632.