Ongoing tensions in Middle East, pushing up energy prices, continue to raise prices in Europe

Wholesale prices in Germany post highest increase since Feb-2023 Ongoing tensions in Middle East, pushing up energy prices, continue to raise prices in Europe

Wholesale prices in Germany soared by 6.3% in April on a yearly basis due to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, hitting the highest level since February 2023, the federal statistical authority Destatis stated on Wednesday.

"The price increase registered in April 2026 was largely attributable to the conflict in Iran and the Middle East, which resulted in higher wholesale prices of energy products and raw materials, in particular," Destatis said.

As the largest contributor to higher prices, prices of mineral oils jumped by 37.3% year-on-year in April.

By contrast, prices were lower in the wholesale of milk, milk products, eggs, edible fats and oils, and in the wholesale of coffee, tea, cocoa and spices.

Wholesale prices also rose by 2% on a monthly basis last month when energy prices went up by 12.7%.

