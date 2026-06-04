Putin says Russia ready to 'lend a shoulder' in diplomatic efforts to resolve Iran crisis

Putin says Iran conflict is global crisis drawing US attention away from Ukraine Putin says Russia ready to 'lend a shoulder' in diplomatic efforts to resolve Iran crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the conflict around Iran had become a global crisis that was drawing US attention away from Ukraine.

Speaking at meeting with representatives of global news agencies in St. Petersburg, Putin expressed hope that diplomatic efforts would eventually lead to a settlement in the Middle East.

"The crisis in Ukraine is local, while around Iran it is of a global nature," Putin said, adding that Washington was "forced to deal primarily with this issue."

Putin praised the Iranian people's unity and resilience during the conflict, saying their interests must be taken into account in any future settlement.

The Russian leader expressed hope that efforts by US President Donald Trump and the policies of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei would help pave the way for a compromise.

"We hope that this search will end with a positive result, that the conflict will be stopped and resolved," Putin said. "If anything depends on Russia, we are always ready to lend a shoulder."

The Russian leader reiterated Moscow's support for a diplomatic solution to concerns surrounding Iran's nuclear program, suggesting that enriched Iranian uranium could be diluted and used for peaceful nuclear purposes under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"This uranium could in the future be diluted and used for peaceful atomic programs in Iran under the control of the international community and the IAEA," he said.

The Russian president described Iran as a friendly country with which Russia maintained close and trusting relations, while rejecting suggestions that Moscow was benefiting from the conflict through higher energy prices.

"Yes, prices have risen, and our companies benefit to a certain extent, but this is temporary and short-term," Putin said. "Our interest is for the conflict to be stopped as quickly as possible."

Putin said Russia remained in contact with all parties involved and was prepared to assist efforts aimed at achieving a lasting settlement.

He also noted that Moscow had previously urged Tehran to refrain from military actions against Arab states, particularly during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The Russian president said the ongoing crisis had overshadowed, but not resolved, the Palestinian issue.

"Against the background of events around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, the tragedy of Palestine has somehow been forgotten, but it has not gone anywhere," he said.

Commenting on Asia, Putin rejected suggestions that Pakistan was under China's control and said both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were interested in resolving outstanding disputes, including border issues.

"I am absolutely convinced that both Modi and Xi Jinping are striving to resolve all issues of mutual interest," Putin said.

He added that it would be inappropriate for outside powers to interfere in the complex relationship between India and China, while noting that Russia remained in contact with both countries.