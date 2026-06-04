Israel says security officials killed in overnight strike; no comment from Hamas yet

Israeli army claims to have killed senior internal security officials in Gaza Israel says security officials killed in overnight strike; no comment from Hamas yet

The Israeli army claimed Thursday to have killed several senior officials of Hamas' internal security apparatus in an overnight strike in northern Gaza.

A joint statement by the army and the Shin Bet security service said those killed included Hassan Rabah Hassan Labad, whom Israel alleged was the deputy head of Hamas' General Security Service and a key figure in the group’s decision-making process.

The statement also named Asim Shubair, Abdullaha Abu Kloub and Mohammed Abu Mark as among those killed in the strike.

Israeli authorities claimed the men were senior officials within the security apparatus and played influential roles in shaping its decisions.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas on the Israeli statement.

Israel's genocidal war in Gaza since October 2023 has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 173,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed 936 Palestinians and injured 2,903 in near-daily attacks, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.