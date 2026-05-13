France places hantavirus contacts under quarantine in Paris after repatriation 8 passengers from MV Hondius-linked exposure moved due to higher risk level

France has placed eight people, identified as contacts of a hantavirus case, under quarantine in Paris, after their repatriation from the virus-affected cruise ship MV Hondius, broadcaster BFMTV reported Wednesday, citing an elevated risk assessment.

The measure concerns individuals linked to a chain of exposure involving the expedition cruise ship MV Hondius, where a French woman is reported to be seriously ill with hantavirus.

Authorities, however, said there is no evidence of local transmission in France.

The eight contacts were identified after travelling on a flight between Saint Helena and Johannesburg, where a confirmed hantavirus patient had also been onboard.

Five of the individuals were admitted to the Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital on Tuesday evening, while one patient hospitalized in Rennes is expected to be transferred to Paris, along with the remaining two contacts.

Health Minister Stephanie Rist sought to reassure the public, saying there were no signs of virus circulation in the country, while addressing concerns linked to previous global epidemics.

All eight will remain under quarantine in Paris following the updated risk classification, authorities said.

Hantavirus is a rare disease usually transmitted through infected rodents or their droppings, though the strain responsible for the outbreak, the Andes virus, can also spread between humans.

The outbreak has resulted in 11 known infections and three deaths so far, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

A French national evacuated from the cruise ship in Spain on Sunday later tested positive for the disease and was placed in intensive care in stable condition, Lecornu said Monday evening.

The evacuation operation carried out in Spain on Sunday and Monday involved passengers and crew from 23 countries, with health protocols varying between nations.

“Our health response is clear: for all contact cases, without exception, reinforced quarantine in a hospital setting,” Lecornu said.

The WHO recommends 42 days of monitoring and quarantine either at home or in a healthcare facility.