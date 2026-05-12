‘In Europe, whoever develops a product is responsible for its safety,’ Von der Leyen says

EU Commission chief urges stronger child protection online as bloc debates AI, social media rules ‘In Europe, whoever develops a product is responsible for its safety,’ Von der Leyen says

The European Commission president on Tuesday called for stronger protection of children online as the EU debates new rules on artificial intelligence (AI) and social media use.

“Children are not little adults. Their minds are delicate, their psychological vulnerability profound,” Ursula von der Leyen said, adding that online pressures could lead to anxiety, depression, cyberbullying, exploitation and other harms.

She noted that social media and artificial intelligence were reshaping childhood, while warning that children were increasingly exposed to risks linked to platform design and engagement-driven systems.

Von der Leyen argued that these risks were linked to business models that monetize attention.

“These are deliberate choices by tech providers,” she said.

She added that the EU was already taking enforcement action under its digital rules, including proceedings involving major platforms such as TikTok, Meta and X.

Von der Leyen underlined that the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act provided the legal framework to regulate platforms and enforce accountability.

“We have set rules, it is the law and those who break it will be held accountable,” she said.

She said a panel of experts on child safety online had been established and that the EU could consider introducing a “social media delay,” depending on its findings, with a possible legislative proposal later this year.

Von der Leyen noted that discussions among member states on possible age limits for social media use were becoming more widespread.

“The question is not whether young people should have access to social media, the question is whether social media should have access to young people,” she said.

She said the European Commission was developing an age verification application based on digital identity systems to be rolled out across member states and integrated into digital wallets.

Von der Leyen stressed that responsibility for online safety remained with technology providers.

“In Europe, whoever develops a product is responsible for its safety,” she said.

She added that the commission would later this year present proposals targeting harmful digital design practices under a Digital Fairness Act.

Von der Leyen also called for broader efforts to improve digital literacy, involving parents, schools and media organizations.

She said children needed to learn how to navigate online spaces and identify misinformation.

She added that Europe should ensure children grow up “free, protected and empowered,” stressing that policy choices should be guided by responsibility rather than fear.