Trump visit: China expects 'respect, equality' in ties for world 'stability'

Beijing's remarks come after US president said he would make his 'very 1st request' to Chinese counterpart to 'open up' China to US business

China 'welcomes' Trump's state visit, expects 'respect, equality' in ties for world 'stability' Beijing's remarks come after US president said he would make his 'very 1st request' to Chinese counterpart to 'open up' China to US business

China on Wednesday said the country "welcomes" US President Donald Trump's state visit, while expecting "respect and equality" in bilateral ties for providing "more stability and certainty to the world."

Heads-of-state diplomacy has an "irreplaceable role" in providing strategic guidance for China-US relations, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters.

China "welcomes President Trump's state visit to China," he said, adding that during the visit, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping "will exchange views on major issues concerning China-US relations and world peace and development."

"The two sides will act in the spirit of respect, equality and mutual benefits and provide more stability and certainty to the world," he added.

China is set to host Trump from Wednesday to Friday for the first visit by a sitting American president in nearly nine years, with the Middle East conflict, Taiwan, trade, tariffs, and high tech high on the agenda.

While he is accompanied by many CEOs, First Lady Melania Trump is not joining the visit.

Trump said earlier that he would make his "very first request" to Xi to "open up" China to American business.

"I have never seen or heard of any idea that would be more beneficial to our incredible Countries," he noted.