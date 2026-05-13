Federal Office for Armaments spokesperson says anticipated additional costs for US-made defense system in the range of '50% plus'

Cost of Patriot defense missile system reportedly 'could double' for Switzerland Federal Office for Armaments spokesperson says anticipated additional costs for US-made defense system in the range of '50% plus'

Switzerland’s planned purchase of the US-made Patriot missile defense system could become significantly more expensive, according to Swiss media reports on Wednesday.

Tamedia and CHMedia said the price could eventually double from the originally approved cost of 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion).

While the Federal Office for Armaments did not confirm the reports, a spokesperson told Swiss broadcaster SRF that expected additional costs were in the range of “50% plus.”

Authorities also confirmed that delivery of the missile defense system would likely be delayed five to seven years.

The delays have largely been linked to the war in Ukraine, which has increased global demand for air defense systems. Media reports also suggested that tensions involving Iran could affect delivery timelines.

Following the reports, the Swiss government said procurement of the Patriot system would face higher costs and longer waiting periods.

In April, the Swiss Federal Council decided to suspend payments to the US for the Patriot system while reassessing the procurement process.

The government said at the time that it had not ruled out cancelling the purchase entirely in favor of acquiring a European-made missile defense system.

Swiss authorities said a final decision on how to proceed is expected this summer.