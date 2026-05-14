Emirati Foreign Ministry says reports about Israeli prime minister visiting country or receiving of Israeli military delegation are 'baseless'

UAE denies Israel’s Netanyahu secretly visited country during Iran war Emirati Foreign Ministry says reports about Israeli prime minister visiting country or receiving of Israeli military delegation are 'baseless'

The United Arab Emirates denied a claim Wednesday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office that he secretly visited the Gulf country during the US-Israeli war on Iran.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry rejected reports about Netanyahu visiting the UAE or any Israeli military delegation being received on Emirati territory.

The ministry stressed that relations between the UAE and Israel are “public and known” within the framework of the Abraham Accords and “are not based on secrecy or hidden arrangements.”

It added that any claims regarding undeclared visits or arrangements are “baseless” unless announced by relevant official Emirati authorities.

The ministry also called on media outlets to verify information and avoid circulating unverified reports or using them to create “political impressions.”

Netanyahu’s office claimed that the Israeli prime minister had secretly visited the UAE and met with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the US-Israeli war on Iran, adding the visit had led to a “historic breakthrough” in relations between Israel and the UAE.

