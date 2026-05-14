Group says fresh attacks on Iran could drag region and global economy into wider conflict

Yemen’s Houthis warn renewed war on Iran would ‘hit everyone’ Group says fresh attacks on Iran could drag region and global economy into wider conflict

Yemen’s Houthi group warned Wednesday that any renewed US attack on Iran would plunge the region into a conflict “whose flames would hit everyone,” amid fears of a broader escalation in the Middle East.

The warning came in a message sent by Abdulwahid Abu Ras, acting foreign minister in the Houthi government, to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to the group’s SABA news agency.

Abu Ras said attacks on Iran threaten stability across the region and beyond, warning of serious repercussions for the global economy and energy markets.

“The continuation of the aggression against Iran will drag the region and the world into a war whose consequences everyone will suffer from,” he said.

He added that attacks on Iran target “the entire nation,” urging Islamic countries to confront a “Zionist plan” aimed at the whole region.

The Houthi official also welcomed diplomatic efforts seeking a political solution and an end to attacks on Iran and countries in the region.

In late March, the Houthis joined the US-Israeli war on Iran, launching missile and drone attacks against Israel in support of Tehran during the conflict.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref

