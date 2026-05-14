Emergency plan approved by Netanyahu follows growing Israeli military casualties from Hezbollah drone attacks in southern Lebanon

Israel approves nearly $700M plan to counter Hezbollah drones amid mounting losses Emergency plan approved by Netanyahu follows growing Israeli military casualties from Hezbollah drone attacks in southern Lebanon

Israel approved nearly $700 million in emergency funding Wednesday to develop new defenses against Hezbollah’s drones amid mounting military losses and growing concern over the group’s expanding aerial capabilities in southern Lebanon.

The decision was made during an urgent meeting chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with senior military and security officials to discuss ways to confront the increasing threat posed by the drones, according to Israel’s Channel 14.

The channel said Netanyahu approved an immediate budget of 2 billion shekels ($687.7 million) aimed at accelerating development of advanced anti-drone technologies.

It said the Israeli plan includes deploying fixed radar systems along the northern border to protect settlements alongside two new defense systems intended to directly shield combat forces from drone attacks.

One of the systems is designed for mobile military units and operates similarly to the Trophy Active Protection System used on Israeli tanks and armored vehicles by detecting and destroying threats before impact.

The second system involves small mobile radar units for infantry forces to provide real-time alerts about approaching aerial threats, allowing soldiers to take defensive measures quickly.

The report also said the Israeli army plans to purchase 5 million specialized shotgun rounds designed to intercept short-range drones.

Channel 14 said Hezbollah drones had “changed the face of the battle” over the past month.

Israel’s Haaretz newspaper reported that four Israeli soldiers have been killed and more than 40 others wounded in Hezbollah drone attacks since fighting resumed in southern Lebanon on March 2.

In late April, Netanyahu acknowledged that Hezbollah missiles and drones represented “two major threats” facing Israel and urged the military to develop solutions.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 2,840 people, injured over 8,690 and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to Lebanese officials.

The Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and exchanges of fire with the Lebanese group despite a ceasefire that was announced on April 16 and extended until May 17.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref

