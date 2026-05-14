Latest attacks on southern towns raise Wednesday death toll across Lebanon from Israeli attacks to at least 22, according to Health Ministry

Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill 10, injure 27 despite ongoing ceasefire Latest attacks on southern towns raise Wednesday death toll across Lebanon from Israeli attacks to at least 22, according to Health Ministry

Israeli strikes on several areas in southern Lebanon killed 10 people, including a child, and injured 27 others, the Lebanese Health Ministry said, bringing Wednesday's nationwide death toll from Israeli attacks across Lebanon to at least 22.

Lebanon’s National News Agency said six people, including three children and two women, were killed in an Israeli strike on the town of Arabsalim in the Nabatieh district.

Separate Israeli strikes on the towns of Harouf and Roumine in the same district killed one child and three other people, including two children, respectively, according to the agency.

The latest attacks came hours after eight people, including two children, were killed in Israeli strikes targeting three vehicles along the coastal highway between Sidon and southern Lebanon.

According to the agency, the strikes targeted the Barja, Jiyeh and Saadiyat areas in Mount Lebanon.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 2,896 people, injured over 8,824, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to Lebanese officials.

The Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and exchanging weapons fire with the Lebanese group Hezbollah despite a ceasefire that was announced on April 17 and later extended until May 17.