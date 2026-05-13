TAI chief says talks focused on aviation technologies, defense cooperation

Belgian defense minister visits Turkish Aerospace TAI chief says talks focused on aviation technologies, defense cooperation

Belgium’s Minister of Defense and Foreign Trade Theo Francken visited Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), the company’s CEO said.

Mehmet Demiroglu said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the company was “delighted” to host Francken.

“During the visit, we held productive discussions on ongoing efforts in the defense industry, aviation technologies, and international cooperation,” Demiroglu said.

“By sharing our national engineering capabilities and advanced technology solutions, we assessed joint opportunities for the future,” he added.

Francken’s visit came during a Belgian economic mission to Türkiye on May 10-14 led by Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

The delegation also includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot alongside Francken.