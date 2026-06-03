Tokyo calls for respect to Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, 'strongly' urges all parties to 'fully' implement ceasefire deal, exercise 'maximum' restraint

Japan expresses ‘deep concern’ over Israeli ground operations in southern Lebanon Tokyo calls for respect to Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, 'strongly' urges all parties to 'fully' implement ceasefire deal, exercise 'maximum' restraint

Japan on Wednesday expressed "deep concern" over Israeli ground operations in southern Lebanon, calling for respect to Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Japan is deeply concerned that attacks between Israel and Hezbollah have resulted in casualties among civilians and medical personnel, as well as the destruction of civilian infrastructure," a statement from Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

"We also express deep concern that, despite calls from the international community for restraint, ground operations by Israel in southern Lebanon continue, and we once again strongly call for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity to be respected," the statement added.

Japan called for "all parties" to immediately cease hostilities, to comply with international law, including international humanitarian law, to fully implement the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, to exercise "maximum" restraint.

It also "strongly" called on all parties to "fully" implement the ceasefire agreement so that it is maintained and contributes to further peace and stability in the region.

Israel has continued near-daily airstrikes and ground offensive in Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended until early July.