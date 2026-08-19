Acting head of national police says attack caused fire at regional headquarters in northwestern cityl Russian authorities yet to comment

Ukraine says Russian drone strike on police building in Zhytomyr kills 2, injures over 20 Acting head of national police says attack caused fire at regional headquarters in northwestern cityl Russian authorities yet to comment

Ukraine said on Wednesday that at least two police officers were killed and more than 20 others were injured in a Russian drone strike on a police building in the northwestern city of Zhytomyr.

A statement by Ukraine’s National Police, citing its acting head, Maksym Tsutskiridze, said the city was targeted by drones and the building of the regional police headquarters was hit.

He said a fire broke out on the roof and the fourth floor of the building. Tsutskiridze described the attack as an act of “terror.”

“Police officers, rescuers and other emergency services are working on the scene … I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends. To all those injured – strength and a speedy recovery,” he added.

In an earlier statement, Zhytomyr Governor Vitaliy Bunechko said on Telegram that the region’s administrative center was targeted in a drone attack, confirming a hit on the building of the police headquarters.

“Rescuers of the State Emergency Service, emergency medical teams and all necessary special services are working on the scene,” he said.

Russian authorities have yet to comment on the attack.