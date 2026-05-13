French parliament vice president accuses Israeli firm of spreading fabricated information to influence elections Lawmaker says disinformation campaign targeted La France Insoumise candidates

The vice president of the French National Assembly said Wednesday that an Israeli company attempted to interfere in French elections by spreading fabricated information targeting opposition candidates.

Clemence Guette, a senior figure in the left-wing La France Insoumise party, said the Israeli company “BlackCore” sought to manipulate French elections.

“It is now certain,” Guette wrote in a post on the US social media company X.

“The Israeli company BlackCore did indeed attempt to manipulate French elections by disseminating fabricated information to smear candidates from La France Insoumise,” she added.

Guette said French judicial authorities launched an investigation into the matter and called for those responsible to be identified.

“The justice system is investigating. The exact sponsor must be unmasked,” she said, expressing support for fellow party members Francois Piquemal, Sebastien Delogu, and David Guiraud, whom she described as targets of the alleged campaign.