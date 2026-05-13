Saudi Arabia, Spain sign strategic partnership agreement during Madrid talks Foreign ministers pledge deeper cooperation on security, trade, and diplomacy amid rising Middle East tensions

Saudi Arabia and Spain signed an agreement on Wednesday to deepen bilateral ties and establish a formal strategic partnership during talks in Madrid between the countries’ foreign ministers, according to a joint statement released after the meeting.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno in the Spanish capital, where the two sides discussed expanding cooperation in security, defense, trade, investment, and culture.

The visit concluded with the signing of an agreement creating a Saudi-Spanish Strategic Partnership Council, aimed at strengthening long-term coordination between the two governments.

The ministers said the relationship between the two kingdoms was rooted in “historical ties and bonds of friendship” and expressed satisfaction with what they described as growing cooperation across multiple sectors.

The two countries also signed an agreement granting mutual visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports.

Regional security issues featured prominently in the discussions, with both sides expressing concern over escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The joint statement emphasized the importance of adhering to international law and consolidating ceasefires in Gaza, Iran, and Lebanon.

The ministers called for restraint, dialogue, and diplomatic solutions to help preserve regional and international stability. They also stressed the need to safeguard security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Spain reaffirmed its solidarity with Saudi Arabia, Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and Jordan over what it described as attacks targeting those nations.

The Spanish side also praised Saudi Arabia's approach, which advocates for de-escalation and diplomacy.

Saudi Arabia, in turn, commended Spain’s calls for de-escalation in the Middle East and welcomed Madrid’s support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Saudi side also praised Spain’s condemnation of Iranian attacks against Gulf states and Jordan, as well as Israeli military actions in Lebanon.