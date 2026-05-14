Mexico launches investigation into state officials for collaborating with CIA officers State government of Chihuahua under federal investigation for breaching national security

Mexico announced Wednesday a new investigation into possible crimes against national security involving officials from the government of Chihuahua over the presence of CIA agents in Mexican territory.

The deaths of two US citizens in Chihuahua, northwestern Mexico, uncovered a possible secret alliance between the state government and foreign security agencies in security operations, a violation of federal law since the officials lacked authorization from the Mexican government.

Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office said an investigation has been launched to determine whether the government of the State of Chihuahua invaded federal jurisdiction and whether it has continued to violate the constitutional framework governing federal powers.

The Mexican Constitution prohibits state authorities from coordinating with foreign governments and establishes severe penalties for foreign agents carrying out security and investigative activities without authorization from the federal government.

The office had already opened an investigation into Chihuahua authorities, and although it said today that the interviews had concluded “satisfactorily,” there were still seven officials who failed to appear for questioning, in addition to other state officials considered relevant to the investigation.

On April 19, the government of Chihuahua, governed by the country’s second-largest political force and opposition party to the ruling Morena party, the National Action Party (PAN), announced that two US agents had died near the site where a clandestine drug laboratory was dismantled.

Although Chihuahua prosecutors initially denied that the deceased were intelligence officers or that they had participated in the anti-drug operation, US reports later revealed that the deceased were in fact CIA agents.

On the operation at the clandestine laboratory, the attorney general’s office reported that federal authorities and security agencies “did not receive a proper chain of custody from local authorities, nor had the area been secured, nor were the evidence or substances found available.”

“This irregularity was recorded in the federal case file, and the corresponding securing procedures were carried out after preparing an official report detailing various anomalies,” the statement said.