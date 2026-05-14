Modest fashion showcase highlights cultural diversity at KazanForum 2026 in Russia Designers from 7 countries present collections during ‘Modest Fashion Day’ in Kazan

A fashion show featuring modest clothing collections from designers across the Islamic world and Russia was held Wednesday in Kazan as part of the Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum 2026.

The “Modest Fashion Day” event, held at the Pyramida Cultural and Entertainment Center in the capital of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, brought together designers, industry representatives, and fashion professionals as part of the forum’s cultural program.

The event aimed to promote the development of the modest fashion sector, increase the international visibility of designers, and strengthen cooperation in the fashion industry between Russia and countries in the Islamic world.

Designers from Malaysia, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Morocco, and Pakistan presented collections combining traditional motifs with contemporary styles.

The collections featured evening wear, casual outfits, and custom-designed pieces reflecting modest fashion trends, while regional cultural influences stood out in fabric choices, patterns, and color palettes.

Organizers also plan meetings between business representatives and designers during the forum to discuss cooperation opportunities and the future development of the industry.

The 17th edition of the KazanForum, for which Anadolu serves as global communication partner, is being held in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation, and will continue until May 17.