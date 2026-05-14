US army cuts training due to budget shortfall: Report Report says military faces budget deficit of between $4-$6 billion

The US military is facing a budget shortfall due to rising expenditures and is preparing to cut spending on training programs as part of cost-reduction measures, ABC News reported Wednesday, citing US officials.

The report said that the sudden budget crunch is to make up for a shortfall of some $4 billion to $6 billion, as the service has significantly expanded its operational footprint at home and abroad.

The cuts, affecting everything from premier schools to unit training programs, have led to a surge of sudden cancellations and heightened scrutiny over spending well before the fiscal year concludes on Sept. 30.

According to the report, the service’s multibillion-dollar budget gap stems from growing operational pressures and increasing expenses throughout the force.

Key factors include costs tied to the war with Iran and the expanding mission to secure the southern US border.