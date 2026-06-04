If Ukraine succeeds in closing all 33 accession chapters within next 10 to 15 years, Hungary will support Ukraine’s accession, says Peter Magyar

Hungarian premier mulls supporting opening of Ukraine's first EU accession cluster If Ukraine succeeds in closing all 33 accession chapters within next 10 to 15 years, Hungary will support Ukraine’s accession, says Peter Magyar

The Hungarian government will support the opening of Ukraine’s first accession cluster if Kyiv meets commitments, the prime minister said Wednesday following what he called a "comprehensive agreement" between the two nations.

"We have reached a comprehensive agreement with Ukraine on expanding the linguistic, educational, cultural, and political rights of the more than 100,000 members of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia," Peter Magyar wrote on the US social media platform X.



The Hungarian premier noted that the deal is the result of several weeks of intensive technical-level negotiations between Budapest and Kyiv, in which political and religious organizations representing the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia also participated.

He went on to say that the Ukrainian government has committed to incorporating the agreed measures into its legal system in the near future, and as a result, the Hungarian minority will enjoy significantly broader educational, cultural, linguistic, and political rights than before.

"These commitments will also be included in Ukraine’s action plan submitted to the European Union. If this happens, the Hungarian government will support the opening of Ukraine’s first accession cluster," he noted.

However, Magyar stressed that Hungary continues to oppose accelerated EU accession, adding that if Ukraine succeeds in closing all 33 accession chapters within the next 10 to 15 years, Hungary will support Ukraine’s accession, subject to a legally binding referendum.