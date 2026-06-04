Syria’s state news agency says Israeli forces fired artillery shells in Daraa and Quneitra provinces

Israeli army shells areas in southern Syria, pushes into western Daraa countryside Syria’s state news agency says Israeli forces fired artillery shells in Daraa and Quneitra provinces

Israeli forces shelled areas in southern Syria and pushed into the western countryside of Daraa province late Wednesday, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported.

SANA said Israeli forces fired artillery shells toward the outskirts of the village of Saisoun in western Daraa and near the al- Mantara Dam area in Quneitra province.

The agency said two artillery shells landed near Saisoun village.

SANA also reported that an Israeli force consisting of three military vehicles advanced toward Wadi al-Raqad Road in the Yarmouk Basin area, where troops opened machine-gun fire toward agricultural land planted with wheat and barley before withdrawing.

Syrian authorities have not commented on the shelling and incursion, which came amid Israel’s almost-daily violations of Syria’s sovereignty.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and moved to occupy the buffer zone along the frontier.

Despite the new Syrian administration not issuing threats toward Israel, Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes in Syria since Assad’s ouster, killing civilians and targeting military sites, equipment and ammunition.

