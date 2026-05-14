Deadly strike comes before 3rd round of Lebanon-Israel negotiations in Washington

2 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon ahead of US-mediated talks Deadly strike comes before 3rd round of Lebanon-Israel negotiations in Washington

Two people were killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Thursday ahead of a new round of US-mediated talks between Beirut and Tel Aviv, Lebanese media reported.

An Israeli warplane struck the Ezzedine residential complex in the town of Srifa in Tyre, leaving two people dead, the National News Agency NNA said.

Rescue teams from the Islamic Risala Scout Association recovered the two bodies from beneath the rubble after the residential complex was completely destroyed, the agency added.

In a separate attack, one person was injured in a drone strike in an area between the towns of Breqaa and Zrariyeh in Nabatieh, NNA said.

Israeli warplanes also carried out strikes in the towns of Ain al-Tineh, Yahmar, Loubaya, and Sohmor in the western Bekaa region of eastern Lebanon. No information was yet available about injuries.

The attacks came as Lebanese and Israeli officials are set to hold a third round of US-mediated talks in Washington on Thursday following two rounds held on April 14 and 23, as a prelude to peace negotiations.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 2,896 people, injured over 8,824, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the country’s population, according to Lebanese officials.

The Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and exchanges of fire with Hezbollah despite a ceasefire that was announced on April 17 and later extended until May 17.