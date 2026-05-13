Lebanon says it seeks lasting truce in direct talks with Israel Tel Aviv is 'demanding the prior disarmament of Hezbollah,' says Lebanese foreign minister

Lebanon's current priority in direct negotiations with Israel is to reach a lasting truce, while Tel Aviv “is demanding the prior disarmament of Hezbollah," the Lebanese foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Youssef Raggi's remarks came during talks with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani as part of a four-day visit that includes Italy and the Vatican.

"I met with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and thanked him for Italy’s continued support for Lebanon and its active participation in the UNIFIL forces," Raggi said on the US social media company X.

During the discussions, Tajani expressed "Italy’s support for Lebanon across the economic, political, security, and cultural sectors, and noted that Italy is engaged in active diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and consolidate the ceasefire through pressure on Israel," Raggi said.

Tajani also affirmed Italy’s readiness to continue training programs for the Lebanese armed forces and security agencies under bilateral cooperation, while supporting the Lebanese army through the Italian military mission, he added.

"We also discussed the situation of Christian villages in southern Lebanon and the need to support and assist their residents in order to help them remain steadfast on their land."

His statements came as Beirut and Tel Aviv are set to meet for a third round of US-mediated direct talks in Washington on Thursday, following two rounds held on April 14 and 23, as a prelude to peace negotiations.

Israel has been carrying out an expanded offensive on Lebanon since March 2, killing over 2,890 people, injuring more than 8,820 others, and displacing over 1.6 million, according to official Lebanese figures.