US Army recovers body of 2nd missing soldier in Morocco Army officials identify soldier as 19-year-old Spc. Mariyah Symone Collington

The US Army announced Wednesday that search and rescue teams recovered the body of the second of two American soldiers who went missing earlier this month during the African Lion 2026 military exercises near Cap Draa, Morocco.

Army officials identified the soldier as 19-year-old Spc. Mariyah Symone Collington of Tavares, Florida, an air and missile defense crewmember assigned to Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.

With both soldiers now accounted for, military officials said active search and rescue operations have formally concluded, shifting the focus toward recovery and repatriation efforts.

“Her recovery closes the search for our two missing Soldiers, but our commitment to caring for their Families, friends, and teammates continues. We are grateful to the U.S. and Moroccan forces for their professionalism and support throughout the search efforts," said Brig. Gen. Curtis King, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, in a statement.

More than 1,000 American and Moroccan military and civilian personnel participated in the search operation, covering over 21,300 square kilometers (8,223 square miles) of sea and coastal territory, said the statement.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

The announcement came days after the military said the body of another soldier, 1st Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., a 27-year-old platoon leader and air defense artillery officer from Richmond, Virginia, had been recovered.

The two soldiers reportedly fell off a cliff during an off-duty recreational hike in Morocco.

African Lion 2026, one of the largest military exercises held in Africa, ran from April 13 to May 8 under the joint leadership of the United States and Morocco.

