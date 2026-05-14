Hezbollah says it carried out 17 attacks on Israeli targets in south Lebanon Group says operations targeted Merkava tank, troop movements, and military positions amid Israel's continued ceasefire violations

Hezbollah said early Thursday that it carried out 17 attacks and confrontations on Israeli targets in southern Lebanon, describing the operations as a response to continued Israeli ceasefire violations.

The operations targeted Israeli troops, military vehicles, and positions, according to statements issued by the group.

The group said it launched a rocket barrage at Israeli forces moving from Bayyada toward Naqoura in southern Lebanon.

According to Hezbollah, drones and rocket salvos also targeted six gatherings of Israeli soldiers and military vehicles in Qouzah, Srebbine, two positions in the Iskandariyya area, and two others in Bint Jbeil, in addition to the Blat military site and newly installed military equipment in Khiam.

In a separate operation, Hezbollah said its fighters targeted a Merkava tank with a guided missile in Tal Nahas on the outskirts of Kfar Kila, claiming a confirmed hit.

The group also said it struck an Israeli military vehicle with a guided missile in the Wadi al-Oyoun area, claiming a “direct hit.”

Hezbollah also said it targeted two tanks in Aitaroun and Houla, an armored personnel carrier in Bint Jbeil, a military vehicle in Rashaf, and a D9 bulldozer in Deir Siriane using drones.

The group further said its fighters ambushed an Israeli force attempting to advance from Rashaf toward Hadatha using explosive devices, light and medium weapons, and rocket fire.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 2,840 people, injured over 8,690, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the country’s population, according to Lebanese officials.

The Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and exchanges of weapons fire with the Lebanese group Hezbollah despite a ceasefire that was announced on April 17 and later extended until May 17.