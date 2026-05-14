At least 30 killed in northern India due to strong winds Casualties reported in Uttar Pradesh state, say officials

At least 30 people were killed late Wednesday as severe winds and heavy rains lashed India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Casualties were reported in several districts, according to officials.

Fifteen people died and eight were injured in separate incidents due to strong storms in Bhadohi district, said Shailesh Kumar, a top civil official. He said trees and electrical poles fell due to the strong winds, which led to the casualties.

Another nine people died and 16 were injured when a severe storm hit Fatehpur district.

"Teams of administrative officials are continuously monitoring the affected areas,” the police wrote on the US social media platform X early Thursday.

Deaths were also reported in Budaun, where five people died in storm-related incidents, and one died in Sonbhadra district, the Press Trust of India reported.

Meanwhile, rains hit parts of the capital New Delhi, also affecting flight traffic at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

