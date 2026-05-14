'If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts,' Xi tells Trump

China's Xi warns of clash with US if Taiwan issue 'not handled properly' 'If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts,' Xi tells Trump

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Thursday of clashes between China and the US if the Taiwan issue is "not handled properly," according to state media.

The Taiwan question is "the most important issue in China-US relations," Xi told US President Donald Trump as he hosted him at the Great Hall of the People, China's ceremonial state building, according to Xinhua News Agency.

"If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy," he said.

Peace across the Taiwan Strait is "irreconcilable as fire and water" with Taiwan independence, Xi said.

"Safeguarding peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is the biggest common denominator between" the two countries, he added.

