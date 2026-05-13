Forum backed by Emine Erdogan expected to gather representatives from over 160 countries ahead of COP31

Zero Waste Forum to discuss climate action, says Turkish first lady Forum backed by Emine Erdogan expected to gather representatives from over 160 countries ahead of COP31

Türkiye will host the second edition of the Zero Waste Forum in Istanbul on June 5-7, first lady Emine Erdogan said Wednesday.

The event will bring together thousands of representatives from more than 160 countries to discuss climate action, sustainability and environmental cooperation.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Erdogan said this year’s theme will be “Road to Antalya: Zero Waste as Climate Action.”

She said the gathering aims to strengthen environmental awareness, promote a sense of shared global responsibility and support long-term international cooperation in the fight against the climate crisis.

Erdogan also expressed hope that the summit would contribute to preparations for the COP31 climate process, which Türkiye is set to host later this year.

The forum is scheduled to take place at Atatürk Airport.